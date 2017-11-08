WIBW News Now!

Turnout for first fall municipal and school board election just under 20 percent in Shawnee County

by on November 8, 2017 at 12:57 PM (1 hour ago)

In Shawnee County, the turnout for Tuesday’s municipal and school board election was a little less than expected.

“It’s just over 19 percent, a little less than I think I had hoped for,” said Election Commissioner Andrew Howell. “Not too bad. We’ve seen less than that in some other races in the last four years.

One of the talking points used in moving municipal elections to November was that then they would get more attention.

“I think we’ve seen a slight increase,” said Howell. “I wouldn’t call it major, but we’ve seen a little bit of an increase.”

The biggest value may come in future years, though, because people can know that they have an election to vote in every November.

“I think it helps people to know that every August you’ve got a primary, every November you have a general election,” said Howell. “I’m okay with it.”

Howell also said that this election was the smoothest he’s seen with the new equipment in Shawnee County. Final results were in at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

