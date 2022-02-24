Turnpike Construction Season Starting Soon

It’s nearing that time of year – orange cones, detours, reduced speed zones, and other signs of highway construction are about to bloom.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority is preparing for a new construction season on the Kansas Turnpike.
KTA has slated 15 roadway projects for the 2022 construction season, five of which carry over from the 2021 construction year.
The construction season will begin late this month, weather permitting, and projects will begin throughout the spring and summer.
Drivers are urged to check for traffic impacts at KanDrive.org, follow the Kansas Turnpike on Twitter, and watch for information on KTA’s digital message signs.
Construction updates on this and other projects are also published monthly in KTA’s electronic newsletter.
You can sign up to receive the newsletter using the form located at the bottom of any page on ksturnpike.com.