Twenty-five year old Topekan running for Congress

A twenty-five year old from Topeka is running for Congress. Matt Bevens made his announcement at the Great Overland Station Tuesday.

“Congress has failed us on healthcare, infrastructure, economic growth and tax reform,” said Bevens. “Here at home, our politicians promise to make Kansas the land of opportunity, but instead left us on the brink of disaster. Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m all in favor of cutting taxes, but at the end of the day, we need to have good, honest tax reform that also falls in line with our budget practices, so that we can ensure that we don’t leave anybody behind.”

Bevens called Kansas tax cutters regressive Republicans and offered himself as an alternative.

“We are going back to the basics of what it means to be a Republican,” said Bevens. “Empowering individuals to make a good life for themselves and their families. We have to take care of our foundation first. My platform can be broken down into three broad categories. First, establishing the framework for good governance. Second, fighting for your Constitutional liberties and third, strengthening our nation’s economy.”

A main linchpin of Bevens approach appears to be advocating term limits, first of all, for himself.

“People were never meant to be career politicians,” said Bevens. “Our founding fathers had a vision for our nation, that every day people who work regular jobs and live regular lives can run for Congress to better our nation. If we are going to be a nation of the people, by the people and for the people, then we have to put an end to career politicians. To prove my commitment, I promise that I will serve no more than six years in the House of Representatives. I want to get in, get the job done and get out. Term limits will allow for new people, new ideas and new perspectives to keep Congress moving forward on the right path.”

Bevens only previous political experience is an unsuccessful bid for the Topeka City Council. He is an energy trader for Westar Energy and a theology student.