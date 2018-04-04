WIBW News Now!

Twenty-year-old arrested in connection with Tuesday night hit-and-run

April 4, 2018

Topeka Police have made an arrest in a Tuesday night hit and run accident that resulted in a death.

According to a release from Topeka Police, officers were called just before 7:45 p.m. to a disturbance in the lot of 715 SW Western.

Twenty-five-year-old Robin Kuebler of Topeka was suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of being hit by an SUV which had left the scene. Officers were able to get a good description of the vehicle which was then located a few blocks from the scene.

Twenty-year-old Alexis Nolte of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Anyone with information on the investigation can call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.