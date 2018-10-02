Twice as many rapes in 2017, KU report says

An annual safety report at the University of Kansas says twice as many rapes were reported on the Lawrence campus in 2017 than the previous year.

The Clery report says nine of the 12 rapes reported were in campus housing.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports 14 rapes were reported if off-campus locations that are affiliated with the university are included. That is about the same as previous years, with 13 in 2016 and 16 in 2015.

This year’s report was the first since the Kansas Legislature required the university to allow concealed carry of handguns on campus. The Clery report show the university reported no weapon law arrests or violations referred for disciplinary action.

University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson says those numbers reflect violations of state law and not necessarily the university’s weapons policy.