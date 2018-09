Twins Avoid Sweep as Minnesota Wins Shootout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Tyler Austin hit one of Minnesota’s four home runs, made a spectacular catch while flipping into the dugout down the first-base line and helped the Twins to a 9-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday that avoided a four-game sweep.

Max Kepler, Johnny Field and Jorge Polanco also went deep for the Twins, who had a season-high 18 hits and left nine on base while avoiding an ignominious start to their final trip this season.

Kyle Gibson (8-13) somehow lasted into the seventh and ended a four-start losing streak despite allowing five runs and 11 hits. The right-hander has never lost five straight decisions.

Jerry Vasto (0-1) allowed one run on three hits to take the loss in relief.

Ryan O’Hearn and Rosell Herrera staked Kansas City to a 2-0 lead with back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the first, but Minnesota slowly chipped away in building a 5-2 lead in the fourth.

Polanco began the comeback with an RBI single, but it was Kepler’s homer off Jakob Junis _ on the pitcher’s 26th birthday, no less _ and back-to-back shots by Austin and Field in the fourth inning that allowed the Twins to finally take control.

It was the sixth time Minnesota has gone back-to-back this season.

Brian Goodwin answered for Kansas City with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, and two-run shot by Adalberto Mondesi in the fifth allowed Kansas City to pull even again.

Polanco’s homer off Brian Flynn leading off the sixth allowed the Twins to regain the lead, and the Twins added a run later in the inning on an error to give their pitching staff a buffer.