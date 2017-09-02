Twins Clobber Royals

Joe Mauer went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Eduardo Escobar hit two home runs while driving in six runs, as the Minnesota Twins erupted for a 17-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Brian Dozier added a three-run homer and Byron Buxton went 3 for 5 with three runs, making starter Kyle Gibson (9-10) as comfortable as possible over six scoreless innings to help the Twins improve to 21-10 since Aug. 2. They took a 1 1/2-game lead for the second AL wild card spot into the night.

Dozier, Mauer, Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Escobar, the first five batters in the lineup, combined for 13 hits in 21 at-bats with 13 runs and 15 RBIs.

The Royals fell to 11-20 since July 31. They’ve been shut out 15 times this season, five in the last nine games.

Royals starter Onelki Garcia (0-1) had a forgettable first major league start. He gave up a walk to Dozier, a double off the wall to Mauer, a standup triple to Buxton and a double to Polanco before recording his first and only out. Mitch Garver’s first major league RBI ended his night in the four-run first inning.

The Twins tacked on six more runs in the second. Mauer moved above the .300 mark for the first time since May 11, 2016. The three-time AL batting champion has not finished above .300 since 2013, when his season was cut short by a concussion.