Two Alligators Stolen

Jun 8, 2020 @ 5:54am
Missing alligators
Photo courtesy of Reptile World in Manhattan

When it comes to the theft of pets, it’s typically dog owners – particularly, but not exclusively, purebred dog owners – that need to be concerned. That doesn’t mean other animals aren’t taken, though.

Reptile World in Manhattan has reported the theft of two alligators.

The alligators, each about five feet in length, were taken from the store on Friday night.

According to the Riley County Police Department, it is illegal to have an alligator this size in the city of Manhattan without a pet store license.

The RCPD requests that if you have any information about the theft, please call them at 785-537-2112, or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

