Two arrested after car burglaries late Tuesday

A shot was fired near a Motel 6 in Topeka and two people were arrested for burglarizing cars in the lot.

Just before midnight Tuesday, officers were called to the motel in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn in regard to a report of a gunshot and possible vehicle burglary. Officers located two suspects who were then arrested for burglarizing several vehicles on the lot. One of the suspects had fired a gun he stole from one of the cars toward an empty building.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.