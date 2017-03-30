Two arrested after barricading themselves in a flooded SW Topeka motel room

Two people were arrested Thursday morning following a disturbance call at southwest Topeka motel.

Topeka Police Lt. Colleen Stuart says an employee at the Ramada located at 605 SW Fairlawn called 911 around 5 a.m. to report the disturbance.

The employee told officers two people staying in one the rooms had flooded the bathroom and refused to let staff inside.

When the couple refused to let officers into the room, staff gave them permission to force their way inside. Both occupants attempted to hide from officers, but were quickly apprehended.

The suspects, 38-year-old Eric Brownlee McCuiston and 28-year-old Alicia Maria De Leon, were removed from the property and were booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

They face charges of felony criminal damage, criminal trespass, interference with law enforcement officers, criminal threat and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to arrest records, McCuiston is a Leavenworth resident. De Leon’s booking sheet lists an address in Corpus Christi, Texas.