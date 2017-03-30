WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


46°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 41°
Winds NW 12 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy54°
39°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy57°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain62°
48°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Thunderstorm62°
46°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy66°
45°

Two arrested after barricading themselves in a flooded SW Topeka motel room

by on March 30, 2017 at 2:57 PM (1 hour ago)

Two people were arrested Thursday morning following a disturbance call at southwest Topeka motel.

Topeka Police Lt. Colleen Stuart says an employee at the Ramada located at 605 SW Fairlawn called 911 around 5 a.m. to report the disturbance.  

The employee told officers two people staying in one the rooms had flooded the bathroom and refused to let staff inside.

When the couple refused to let officers into the room, staff gave them permission to force their way inside. Both occupants attempted to hide from officers, but were quickly apprehended.

The suspects, 38-year-old Eric Brownlee McCuiston and 28-year-old Alicia Maria De Leon, were removed from the property and were booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

They face charges of felony criminal damage, criminal trespass, interference with law enforcement officers, criminal threat and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to arrest records, McCuiston is a Leavenworth resident. De Leon’s booking sheet lists an address in Corpus Christi, Texas. 

 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle