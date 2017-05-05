Two arrested for burglary following manhunt in Shawnee County

Two men were arrested Thursday night following a multi-agency manhunt in Shawnee County.

According to a release, 19-year-old Dominic L. Smith and 18-year-old Devonshay T. Hilleland were apprehended during a search for burglary suspects northeast of Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the public around 6:30 p.m. regarding two suspects on the run after a burglary in the 1200 block of NE 46th Street.

The manhunt was focused in the area between the 4600 and 5400 blocks NE Brian Road and NE Meriden Road.

Residents in the area were told two black male suspects may have been hiding in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were a danger to public safety and urged people to not open their doors for anyone they did not know.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s helicopter and Topeka Police K9 units were called in to assist in the search.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office stated Hilleland and Smith were taken into custody.

Arrest records show Hilleland is charged with criminal damage to property, conspiracy and burglary.

Smith also faces conspiracy and burglary charges.

Both are being held without bond.