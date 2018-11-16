Two arrested for burglary Thursday in Topeka

Topeka Police made two arrests Thursday on drug, robbery and weapons charges.

Police were called to 106 SW Clay around 3:15 p.m. to the report of someone kicking in the back door there.

The witness told officers that a red Dodge Ram truck was leaving the address after loading items from the house into the truck.

Police found the truck and stopped it in the 900 block of SW Wayne. Twenty-nine-year-old Andrew C. Akard and 30-year-old Catrien Van Petten, both of Topeka, were in the truck. Two handguns and items from the burglary were located in the truck.

Akard was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of open container, possession of a stolen firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of stolen property, theft and burglary.

Van Petten was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of possession of stolen property, theft and burglary.

If you know more about the burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.