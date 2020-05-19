Two Arrested in Aggravated Burglary Case
Monday at 2:08 pm, deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated burglary that had just occurred to a residence in the 10000 block of SE Paulen Road.
While at home, the homeowner heard noises in the house, and discovered two male subjects inside the residence.
One of the suspects shot at the victim as they were fleeing the scene. The victim was unharmed.
During the burglary, the suspects stole a cell phone and a rifle from the residence.
Detectives with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were able to develop two suspects. The suspect vehicle and suspects were located at a business in the 3800 block of S. Topeka Boulevard.
Nathaniel D. Armstrong (44) and Michal A. Lewis (25), both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:
- Attempted 2nd degree murder
- Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon
- Aggravated burglary
- Felony criminal damage
- Theft
- Possession of stolen property