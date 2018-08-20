Two Arrested In Topeka Homicide Sunday

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old Topeka man last week.

Police released the name of 18-year-old Brandon L. Gayer when they were looking for him Sunday. They found and arrested him Sunday night. He was the second person arrested in the case. The first was taken in Sunday afternoon, but that person’s identity has not been revealed yet.

Both suspects are wanted in the death of Gianni Sebastian Noriega. Noriega was found shot last Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of SW Taylor and transported to a hospital where he died.

If you know more about this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.