Two arrested in Junction City meth bust

A joint task force on Wednesday arrested two men at a meth lab in Junction City.

Police say the raid was conducted by the Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group with the assistance of the Riley County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

The agencies executed a search warrant at 1303 Spring Hill Rd. following a month-long investigation that revealed methamphetamine was being made at the house.

According to a release, 24-year-old Joshua D. Grilliot and 28-year-old Nicholas E. Bird, both of Junction City, were arrested and charged with the unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

Components used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were seized during the raid.

Grilliot and Bird are being held without bond at the Geary County Jail pending their first court appearance.

The Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group is a joint task force composed of members of the Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Department, and Grandview Plaza Police Department.