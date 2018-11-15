Two arrested on drug and weapons charges Wednesday

Two men were arrested at a Topeka motel on drug and weapons charges and three children with them were taken into police protective custody Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 at 709 SW Fairlawn just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They found Jatavious Darr and Allan Burgess and arrested them both for Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, 3 counts of Aggravated Child Endangerment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Darr was also arrested on warrants from the City of Topeka and Pottawatomie County.

