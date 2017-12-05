Two arrested after TPD Officers find weapons, narcotics and possible explosives during traffic stop

Around 1:30 this morning, Topeka Police Department Officers pulled over a 2007 Mercedes on I-70 just east of Macvicar for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers located two firearms, a large amount of methamphetamine, and items that were determined suspicious devices.

“To the officer at the point, he didn’t know what they were, they just resembled small sticks of dynamite,” said TPD Lt. Chris Heaven.

Kansas Department of Transportation assisted with signage to indicate both west and east bound lanes of I-70 would be closed until the suspicious items could be deemed safe. I-70 opened back up around 7:00 a.m.

Heaven went on to say that the items were blast packs that are used for small rocket engines.

Aaron Artrip, 27, of Hillsboro, MO, and Lindsay Crane, 24, of Fenton, MO, were arrested on weapon and drug charges.