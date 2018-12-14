Two arrests made after Friday burglary in Shawnee County

Two men were arrested on burglary charges after a brief investigation early Friday.

According to Shawnee County Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer, around 4:45 a.m., Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm in the 2700 block of NW Button Rd. A business owner was able to view a suspicious vehicle on the property through a security surveillance system.

Deputies responded in the area and located a white four-door Buick with two male occupants. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the burglary.

Jacob M Johnson, 32 years old, of Carbondale, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with charges of Criminal Trespass and Theft.

James G Emitt, 44 years old, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Criminal Use of a Weapon, Theft, Criminal Trespass, and Driving While License Suspended.

The incident is still under investigation.