Two businesses robbed by men wearing bandanas in just under two and a half hours

A pair of robberies in Topeka have suspects with the same description.

The first of the two was at a business in the 3300 block of SW Gage just after 10 p.m. Monday. Two male suspects with bandanas over their faces entered and one of the suspects struck the victim with a firearm and pushed them to the ground and left with an unknown amount of money. The bandana wearing bandits then brandished a weapon at a business in the 700 block of NE Wabash around 12:20 this morning and left in a maroon vehicle southbound from that business.

If you know anything about either robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.