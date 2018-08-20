Two-car wreck flips one on its top, no one hurt Sunday on K4

An improper U-Turn led to an accident Sunday afternoon on K4 Highway.

Shawnee County deputies were called just after 5 p.m. to milepost 332 on K4 Highway. They found a 2009 Ford Focus on its roof in the shoulder of the southbound lanes. Nineteen-year-old Bailey Chinn was able to get out of the car with the assistance of Good Samaritans.

Deputies learned that a 2006 BMW 330xi driven by 46-year-old Caroline Derramo was northbound in front of the Focus and tried to make a U-turn and was hit by the Focus. Though the Focus flipped over, the BMW just had some front end damage. Both drivers were checked for injuries and were not transported. Both were wearing their seatbelts. Derramo was ticketed at the scene.