Two Charged with Felonies in Coronavirus “Prank”
A Hesston couple authorities say repeatedly coughed on people and claimed the man had contracted the coronavirus while shopping have been charged with felonies.
Another customer used her cellphone to record Hazel Hamrick, 29, and Ernest Williams, 47, creating the disturbance April 6th at a Walmart in Newton.
Hamrick has been charged with two counts of criminal threat, while Williams was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting criminal threat.
They also both face a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
Harvey County authorities said the couple’s antics were an attempt to cause fear for store employees and customers, The Wichita Eagle reports.
Both suspects posted a $5,000 bond, and are scheduled to make their first court appearance on June 2.
Hamrick told The Eagle she and Williams didn’t consider whether their comments would frighten people in the store.
Williams claimed he never coughed on anyone.
She said she feels like a “complete fool about this situation, but I guess stuff happens, and there are consequences.”