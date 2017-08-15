Two children killed in Overland Park apartment fire

An early morning apartment fire in Overland Park claimed the lives of two children and left several others injured.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes says crews were called to a two-story building at Colonial Gardens Apartments, located in the 8800 block of Broadmoor Street, caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

While rushing to scene, units were told there were victims trapped inside the burning building.

First responders found heavy smoke and fire from the front and back of the building, with several burn victims outside. Paramedics treated the victims, while firefighters began an aggressive search and fire attack.

During the search, two children were found dead inside of one of the apartments.

Rhodes says the children’s mother suffered minor burn injuries and was taken to an area hospital. She was able to escape the blaze by the time firefighters arrived.

Three adult males in a second-floor apartment were also injured in the fire. Two of them suffered severe burns and the third sustained minor burn injuries.

Rhodes says one of the men was able to evacuate, but the other two may have jumped from a second-story window.

Two firefighters were evaluated and treated for heat-related issues. One of them was taken to the hospital and is said to be in good condition.

Crews spent nearly two hours fighting the blaze that damaged four of the building’s 12 units.

All of the apartments have been evacuated and the Red Cross is working to assist between 15 and 20 people who were displaced by the fire.

Rhodes says investigators will spend Tuesday at the scene working to determine what caused the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Photo and video provided by the Overland Park Fire Department