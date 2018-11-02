WIBW News Now!

Two correctional officers injured during inmate fight at El Dorado Correctional Facility

by on November 2, 2018 at 10:55 AM (3 hours ago)

Kansas prison officials say two correctional officers were injured while responding to a fight between inmates at El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Corrections department spokesman Samir Arif says the fight occurred Friday. He said the officers were treated on-site and their injuries were not life-threatening.  The names of the officers weren’t released.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the corrections department didn’t release information about the fight, including whether any inmates were injured and whether any weapons were involved.

