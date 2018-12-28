Two-Day Super Raffle Flash Sale; Buy a Holiday Millionaire Raffle Ticket and Get a FREE $5 Super Kansas Cash Ticket

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the Super Raffle flash sale! From now through 8:59 p.m. on December 29, Kansas Lottery players who purchase a $20 Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket will receive a FREE $5 Super Kansas Cash ticket! That’s 10 plays for Saturday’s RECORD SETTING $4.37 million Super Kansas Cash jackpot FOR FREE!

The Super Raffle flash sale comes in the final weeks of the 2018 Holiday Millionaire Raffle. The raffle Grand Prize drawing is on January 3, where one ticket can win the $1 million grand prize, along with $650,000 in other cash prizes to be drawn as well!

A free $5 Quick Pick Super Kansas Cash ticket will print automatically with every purchase of a $20 Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket. The Super Kansas Cash ticket will have 10 plays for the December 29 drawing. Also, be on the lookout for the $25 Instant Win logo on your Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket to see if you have won instantly!

As of 4:00 a.m. this morning, there were under 15,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets left to be sold, so time is running out for you to get in on the action! Take advantage of the Super Raffle flash sale and get in for the Grand Prize Holiday Millionaire Raffle drawing AND Saturday’s record Super Kansas Cash drawing as well!

