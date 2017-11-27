WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


69°F
Clear
Feels Like 69°
Winds South 16 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear70°
52°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast56°
39°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy52°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear56°
31°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear57°
33°

Two dead after domestic call in Topeka

by on November 27, 2017 at 12:56 PM (4 hours ago)

Two people are dead in a Topeka home after a domestic call Monday morning.

Lt. Colleen Stuart told the media at a briefing this afternoon that the initial call to police was made around 10:39 this morning when a third party called to let police know they had dropped a person off to pick up items from their ex.

Shortly after that, responding officers heard two shots and KHP troopers and officers responded, along with SWAT team members.

After more than an hour of calling out to those inside to come out, police used a robot to breach the residence and found two people down. No one was transported by AMR.

The names of the victims are not being released pending notification of family.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.