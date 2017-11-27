Two dead after domestic call in Topeka

Two people are dead in a Topeka home after a domestic call Monday morning.

Lt. Colleen Stuart told the media at a briefing this afternoon that the initial call to police was made around 10:39 this morning when a third party called to let police know they had dropped a person off to pick up items from their ex.

Shortly after that, responding officers heard two shots and KHP troopers and officers responded, along with SWAT team members.

After more than an hour of calling out to those inside to come out, police used a robot to breach the residence and found two people down. No one was transported by AMR.

The names of the victims are not being released pending notification of family.