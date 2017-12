Authorities are investigating after two people were killed and a third person was wounded during separate shootings in Wichita.

KFDI-FM reports that the first shooting happened early Sunday. Officer Paul Cruz says a 33-year-old man was wounded during a disturbance at a home. He died later at a hospital.

Police also are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.