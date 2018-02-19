WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


33°F
Overcast
Feels Like 25°
Winds NW 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Thunderstorm64°
31°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain37°
16°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy36°
25°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Ice Pellets38°
30°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain45°
32°

Two dead, three injured in Sunday suburban KC crash

by on February 19, 2018 at 9:10 AM

Authorities say two children have died and three other people were critically injured in a Sunday crash on a suburban Kansas City beltway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday when a minivan came to a stop for an unknown reason on Interstate 435 in Leawood, Kansas. A tractor-trailer then struck the van, killing 7-year-old Ruth Vasquez and 1-year-old Teresa Vasquez. The girls were from Kansas City, Missouri.

WDAF-TV in Kansas City reports that the minivan’s driver and two boys, ages 9 and 14, are hospitalized in critical condition. The rig’s driver also was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.