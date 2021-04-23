Two Education Bills Vetoed
Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed two Republican-backed education bills, including one that would have required high school students to pass a civics test to graduate, and another that would have allowed districts to incorporate gun safety courses into their curriculums.
The Legislature approved the bills this month, but not by large enough margins in either chamber for override attempts to succeed, falling 12 votes short in the House and two shy in the Senate on the civics bill, and five votes short in the House and nine shy in the Senate on the gun safety course measure.
The civics bill would have required public and private high school students to pass a test of 60 randomly selected questions from the U.S. citizenship test.
That bill also would have required high schools to offer financial literacy courses beginning next year.
The other bill Kelly vetoed would have allowed school districts to offer gun safety programs.