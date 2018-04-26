WIBW News Now!

Two evacuated from Wednesday Topeka house fire

by on April 26, 2018 at 4:11 AM (1 hour ago)

Two people escaped the flames Wednesday from a fire that Topeka fire officials initially think was intentionally set.

Fire crews were called to 1532 SW 16th just after 1 p.m. Wednesday and reported smoke visible from the two story wood framed house.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and confirmed that all occupants escaped the fire uninjured. The fire did about $10,000 in damage. The house had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.