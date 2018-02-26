WIBW News Now!

Two fires, no injuries Sunday in Topeka

by on February 26, 2018 at 4:34 AM (1 hour ago)

Topeka firefighters dealt with two relatively minor fire calls on Sunday.

The first was at 1600 SW Polk at 6 a.m., where a fire was found in the basement, likely caused by faulty electrical components in a treadmill. Six people and a dog got out safely.

The second fire was at 238 SW Gage at the Pines Apartments just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That fire started on the balcony of an apartment where the occupants were not home. Two dogs were rescued from that apartment, but the fire never got inside the building, so all the contents inside were safe.

