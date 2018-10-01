Two fires on same street in Topeka likely arson

A pair of fires on SW Van Buren Street in Topeka are both being investigated as potential arson cases.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, the first fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at 1610 SW Van Buren at a vacant two story house. The second fire was at 1916 SW Van Buren, a vacant single-story house, just before midnight. No working smoke detectors were located at either fire.

Total damage for both fires was estimated at $12,000.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of either or both of these fires are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.