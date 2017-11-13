Two fires in Topeka over the weekend; no one hurt

Topeka firefighters responded to a pair of fires over the weekend. The first was just after 9 p.m. Saturday night in the 3800 block of SW 12th Streer. Smoke was showing from the garage of a single-story home. The one person that lived there got out and was not hurt. Preliminary cause of the fire is accidental, likely due to improper disposal of smoking materials. Damage is estimated at $45,000

The second fire was early Sunday morning just before 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of SW Fillmore. When firefighters arrived, they found flames at the rear of the house. No one was in the structure and there was $25,000 in damage to the building. That fire’s cause is undetermined. If you know more about either fire, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.