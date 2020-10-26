      Weather Alert

Two Girls Safe After Amber Alert

Oct 26, 2020 @ 6:29am

Authorities found two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were discovered dead, and a suspect is in custody.

The girls were found by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol near Erick, Oklahoma.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation earlier identified the girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson.

An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls’ father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management said that Jackson also is a person of interest in the homicides.

Authorities began investigating around 1:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call from an adult who discovered the homicide scene at the home where Jackson lived when one of the children didn’t show up for a soccer game.

The names of the slain boys weren’t immediately released.

A spokesman for the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department said he believed the boys were 11 and 14, and were the girls’ siblings.

