Two Girls Safe After Amber Alert
Authorities found two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were discovered dead, and a suspect is in custody.
The girls were found by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol near Erick, Oklahoma.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation earlier identified the girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson.
An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls’ father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson.
Leavenworth County Emergency Management said that Jackson also is a person of interest in the homicides.
Authorities began investigating around 1:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call from an adult who discovered the homicide scene at the home where Jackson lived when one of the children didn’t show up for a soccer game.
The names of the slain boys weren’t immediately released.
A spokesman for the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department said he believed the boys were 11 and 14, and were the girls’ siblings.