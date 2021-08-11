Two Government Agencies Reach Settlement

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has reached a pre-litigation agreement with the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, which is a federally mandated and funded system that is authorized to advocate for the civil and legal rights of persons with disabilities.
The Disability Rights Center released an investigative report in 2019 on Kansas’ ten state-funded nursing homes for mental health.
It looked at the decline in state funding for community mental health services, and the funding of institutional care in the state.
The report was followed by a demand letter alleging discrimination of persons with mental illness in violation of several federal laws.
The agreement reached by the parties lists practice improvements the state is to implement over the next eight years, and three outcomes with targeted goals over the next five years.
Much of the funding to support the agreement has already been appropriated in the current budget.