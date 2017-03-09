Two Horton men arrested after Jackson County car chase

Two men are being held in the Jackson County Jail after their attempt to elude authorities led them down a dead-end road.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies tried to stop an orange Chevy Cavalier US 75 Highway just south of Holton for an alleged traffic violation. The driver refused to pull over and fled south on US 75, turning west on 198th Road.

The pursuit continued for nearly four miles before the Cavalier turned south onto M Road. The narrow, gravel road came to an abrupt end at a tree line surrounded by pasture. The suspects left the road and drove through the pasture where the car went airborne, crashing into a gully.

Both men ran from the crash scene and were captured by deputies after a short foot chase.

The driver, 39-year-old Jeremy Lynn Simon and 37-year-old Curtis Lowe Simon, both of Horton, are being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond on multiple charges.

Jeremy Simon faces charges of felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, felony interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also being held on an outstanding warrant.

Curtis Simon is being charged with felony interference with law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says more charges may follow.