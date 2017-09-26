WIBW News Now!

Two Hoyt men arrested on felony burglary, theft and drug charges

by on September 26, 2017 at 6:45 AM (45 mins ago)

Two men arrested in connection with an alleged vehicle burglary that occurred in Hoyt are jailed on felony theft and drug charges.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says 42-year-old John Bradley Hudson and 43-year-old Jason Michael McClane, both of Hoyt, were taken into custody around 3 a.m. Monday.

Deputies arrested the suspects after following them to an area just outside of Mayetta.

During the arrest, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the suspects. Authorities also impounded a car and semi-tractor believed to be involved in the incident.

A news release did not elaborate on what was stolen from the vehicle.

Both men are being held on $7,500 bond.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle