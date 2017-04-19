WIBW News Now!

Two injured in Central Topeka drive-by shooting

by on April 19, 2017 at 3:57 AM (2 hours ago)

Police are searching for suspects involved in a late night drive-by shooting that left two people injured.

Lt. Steve Roth says reports of the shooting came in just before midnight Tuesday from the 1100 block of SW Lincoln.

As officers were responding to the area, two people arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Roth says multiple shots were fired by the passenger of a dark-colored SUV. The alleged shooter was a black male wearing a white T-shirt.

No description of the driver was given.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

As of early Wednesday morning, no suspects have been taken into custody.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle