Two people were stabbed Wednesday night in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood, according to a release.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of NE Grattan in reference to a stabbing that had just taken place.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says a man and woman at the house told police they were cut by an acquaintance. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.