Two injured in separate hydroplaning crashes

Heavy rains on are to blame for two separate injury accidents that occurred on Interstate 70 in Shawnee County on Saturday afternoon.

The first crash happened around 1 p.m., just west of the I-70 and U.S. Highway 75 junction.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Infiniti hydroplaned while headed west on I-70. The driver lost control, causing the Infiniti to strike a 2013 Dodge Avenger.

A passenger in the Avenger, 54-year-old Kathy Williams-Desch, of Topeka, was taken to the hospital with a “possible injury,” according to KHP crash logs. The driver – 52-year-old Anthony Desch, of Topeka, was not injured.

The driver of the Infiniti, 34-year-old Melissa Buescher, of Wamego, was not injured.

An hour later, a single-vehicle crash occurred on eastbound I-70, near the Adams Street ramp.

A 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse hydroplaned and went across all three lanes of traffic. The car went off the road and struck the guardrail.

The driver, 38-year-old Laura Robbins, of Holton, was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

Everyone involved in both crashes were wearing seat belts.