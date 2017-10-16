WIBW News Now!

Two injured in separate hydroplaning crashes

by on October 16, 2017 at 6:28 AM (3 hours ago)

Heavy rains on are to blame for two separate injury accidents that occurred on Interstate 70 in Shawnee County on Saturday afternoon.

The first crash happened around 1 p.m., just west of the I-70 and U.S. Highway 75 junction.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Infiniti hydroplaned while headed west on I-70. The driver lost control, causing the Infiniti to strike a 2013 Dodge Avenger.

A passenger in the Avenger, 54-year-old Kathy Williams-Desch, of Topeka, was taken to the hospital with a “possible injury,” according to KHP crash logs. The driver – 52-year-old Anthony Desch, of Topeka, was not injured.

The driver of the Infiniti, 34-year-old Melissa Buescher, of Wamego, was not injured.

An hour later, a single-vehicle crash occurred on eastbound I-70, near the Adams Street ramp.

A 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse hydroplaned and went across all three lanes of traffic. The car went off the road and struck the guardrail.

The driver, 38-year-old Laura Robbins, of Holton, was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

Everyone involved in both crashes were wearing seat belts.

