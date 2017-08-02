WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


68°F
Clear
Feels Like 68°
Winds WSW 4 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear89°
68°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm82°
55°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
60°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm77°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy80°
61°

Two injured in Tuesday morning crash in south Topeka

by on August 2, 2017 at 6:44 AM (1 hour ago)

A two-car collision in south Topeka sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of South Topeka Boulevard and University, near the Topeka Regional Airport.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said in a news release that a Ford Mustang GT that was headed south on Topeka Boulevard and attempted to turn left onto University.

The driver of the Mustang, Mitchell Mayo Jr, failed to yield to an oncoming Jeep Cherokee and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Two passengers in the Mustang – 45-year-old Angela Lee, of Topeka, and 20-year-old Brett Wilkins III, of Olathe, were taken to St. Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cherokee, 36-year-old Jacob C. Diehl, of Wakarusa, was not injured.

The accident is under investigation.

The driver of this Jeep Cherokee was not injured in the collision that sent two others to the hospital.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Images courtesy of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle