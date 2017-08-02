Two injured in Tuesday morning crash in south Topeka

A two-car collision in south Topeka sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of South Topeka Boulevard and University, near the Topeka Regional Airport.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said in a news release that a Ford Mustang GT that was headed south on Topeka Boulevard and attempted to turn left onto University.

The driver of the Mustang, Mitchell Mayo Jr, failed to yield to an oncoming Jeep Cherokee and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Two passengers in the Mustang – 45-year-old Angela Lee, of Topeka, and 20-year-old Brett Wilkins III, of Olathe, were taken to St. Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cherokee, 36-year-old Jacob C. Diehl, of Wakarusa, was not injured.

The accident is under investigation.

Images courtesy of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office