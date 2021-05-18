Two Kansas Cities in “Best Place To Start Career” Study
You’re just starting out in your working life – where should you go to begin?
Well, according to a new study, there are a couple of cities in Kansas that would be pretty good choices.
The financial website WalletHub compared the relative market strength and overall livability of more than 180 U.S. cities to help recent college graduates find the best cradles for their budding careers.
They examined each city based on 28 key metrics that range from the availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability and general cost of living.
Of the 182 cities included in the study, Wichita came out right in the middle, in spot number 91, with a total score of 49.7.
Overland Park did quite well, scoring 60.38, and coming in at number eight nationally.
If you’re wondering who came out on top, that would be Salt Lake City.