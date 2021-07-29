Two Kansas Hospital Systems: Mask Up

Officials in two major Kansas health care systems are urging people to resume wearing masks indoors even if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 because of the faster spreading delta variant.
The comments from administrator-doctors at Stormont Vail Health in northeastern Kansas and the University of Kansas Health System came just before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging.
Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall immediately criticized the CDC’s new guidance, suggesting it would cause more people to hesitate to get vaccinated.
Marshall also argued that the CDC’s change in guidance was unnecessary.
Kansas has seen its daily average for new COVID-19 cases increase for nearly five weeks because of the delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate, to numbers last seen in mid-February.
State data showed that Kansas averaged 653 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday.