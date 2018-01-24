Two Kansas Toys R Us locations to close as part of nationwide trim

Two Kansas stores are on the list of over 180 Toys R Us locations to be shuttered as part of the store’s bankruptcy restructuring plan. The Kansas stores are in Wichita at 4646 West Kellogg and in Overland Park at 8500 W 135th Street.

In a message to their customers on the Toys R Us website, CEO David A. Brandon said that the closures should begin next month and be mostly completed by the end of April, as long as the court signs off on them.

“The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company that will provide the level of service and experience that you expect from a market leader,” Brandon said.

The company also intends to convert some stores into dual branded Babies R Us and Toys R Us locations.