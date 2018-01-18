WIBW News Now!

Two KC area residents arrested on drug charges

January 18, 2018

Two Kansas City area residents were arrested Tuesday night in Jackson County following a traffic stop near Mayetta.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, 39-year-old Tashara D. Yeargin-Charles of Kansas City, Kansas was arrested following a traffic stop for an alleged traffic infraction.

Yeargin-Charles was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and transporting an open container.

A passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Jeremy Laray Whitley of Kansas City, Missouri was also arrested on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and transporting an open container.

Also allegedly in their possession were a number of checks and identification documents that did not belong to the suspects. Bond is pending at this time. Additional charges are possible.