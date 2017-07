A small plane crashed Monday night at an airport in northeast Topeka, killing two people.

Shawnee County dispatch confirms the fatal crash that happened around 8:45 p.m. at Billard Municipal Airport.

The plane reportedly landed upside down in a corn field just north of the airport.

No word yet on if there was anyone else on the plane.

An official says the FAA has been notified and will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.