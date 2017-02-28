WIBW News Now!

Two killed in Southeast Kansas head-on collision

February 28, 2017

A teenage boy and a 38-year-old woman were killed Monday in a head-on collision in Greenwood County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash happed around 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 400 just west of Z Road.

Bambi J. Haynie, of Herrington, was eastbound on U.S. 400 in a 2008 Scion XB when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2004 Chevy Avalanche driven by 17-year-old Tanner McMullen, of Fall River.  

The Avalanche caught fire and was spun into a ditch on the west side on the highway.

Haynie and McMullen were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Additional details were not released.

