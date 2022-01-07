Two KU Fraternities Suspended

The University of Kansas has suspended two fraternities for five years following an investigation that accused the clubs of fostering a culture of hazing.
Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta will be removed from KU’s campus until the spring of 2027, the Kansas City Star reported.
Investigations by national fraternity leadership and reviewed by a university panel found the fraternities engaged in a pattern of hazing.
According to investigation reports, in the Phi Gamma Delta house, a pledge suffered a concussion after being thrown against a locker, and pledges were forced to sleep in beds covered in vomit, urine, and trash.
The Phi Delta Theta fraternity was accused of having members routinely rifle through the rooms of pledges, breaking personal items, and throwing their pillows and mattresses from windows.
A report says one person who complained was subjected to an onslaught of messages from fellow house members calling him a “snitch” and “loser.”