Two KU students arrested on rape allegations

by on October 23, 2017 at 6:22 AM (3 hours ago)

Two University of Kansas students were arrested for rape over the weekend, according to campus police.

Deputy Chief James Anguiano says a female student reported she was sexually assaulted in dorm room at Downs Hall early Saturday morning. She told police the assaults happened at different times and she knew the men who attacked her.

The suspects were interviewed on Saturday and later booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Anguiano stated in an email that no further information on the incident will be released.

