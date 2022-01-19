Two Large School Districts Cancel School Days

Two large school districts have canceled classes this week as COVID-19 cases surge among their staff and students.
Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled classes for at least part of this week, the Kansas City Star reported.
Olathe Superintendent Brent Yeager said the cancellations were unavoidable, as about 20% of all Olathe schools’ staff were out sick.
He said that more than 1,500 students had the virus last week.
Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools reported it had 200 teaching positions unfilled as of last Friday.
Wichita district officials warned parents last week that closures were possible as COVID-19 cases surge, and a few elementary schools were closed early this week.
KAKE-TV reported some churches in Wichita have returned to requiring members to wear masks during services.