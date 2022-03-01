Two Lawrence Police Officers, Mother Save Toddler

A three-year old child is alive thanks to the actions of two Lawrence Police Officers and a mother.
Lawrence Police Officers Stephen Ramsdell and Alex Brittain were in Garnett, conducting a follow-up investigation for a previous incident.
They were speaking with a woman outside of her home when Ramsdell noticed a large fire inside the residence.
Brittain sprinted to the front door to check for anyone trapped inside, while Ramsdell called for help from local first responders.
Brittain was met at the front door by the woman, who said her 3-year-old child was still inside.
Both officers attempted to get to the child multiple times, only to be driven back by the heat and smoke.
The child was rescued by the mother, with Ramsdell using his flashlight to guide the mother through the smoke to safety.
All four were treated and released at a local area hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.